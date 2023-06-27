H. K. Impex - A Distributor of Hari Krishna Exports Dazzles on Sustainability & Luxury at HKCEC, HONG KONG

H.K. Impex Pvt. Ltd. showcased a stunning collection of diamonds at Grand HKCEC, Hong Kong, from cut & polished to fancy color - a captivating display.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- H.K. Impex Pvt. Ltd., a distributor of globally renowned Hari Krishna Exports, has left a striking footprint at the Grand HKCEC, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. This exhibition, held between 22nd June and 25th June 2023, had an exquisite collection of diamonds ranging from Cut & Polished to loose and fancy colour diamonds.

H. K. Impex showcased a promising collection of diamonds with expertise in precision & luxury. The visitors' reaction to the magnificently designed booth was terrific. They were taken aback by the diamonds' exceptional beauty and precision. To make the buying experience memorable, the company gifted iPhone 14 Pro to the buyers on every purchase of diamonds.

H. K. Impex exhibited gracefully from distinguished entities to unscrupulously crafted diamonds to sustainable dimension. The collection had a spectacularly diverse range of handcrafted diamonds layout and fancy coloured diamonds executing 4C’s of perfection & precision.

Keeping up with the vision of sustainability and transparency, the company attained new heights of ethical standards & CSR activities. H. K. Impex promoted the primary vision of HK Exports of “HK beyond carbon-neutral”. The mission was to plant a tree for every visitor who visited the stall, thus promoting the sustainability dimension.

The company got massive recognition for their investment ranging from environmental conservation to social welfare to promoting renewable energy resources. The aim was to educate visitors towards their vision of the importance of sustainability in the diamond industry and the company’s optimistic approach and contribution to society and the environment.

About Hari Krishna Exports

Hari Krishna Exports, a prominent name in the diamond industry, has established itself as a leading player with a reputation for excellence and innovation. Founded with a vision to redefine the standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value. With a rich heritage spanning several decades, Hari Krishna Exports has garnered extensive expertise in every facet of the diamond business, from sourcing and cutting to polishing and distribution.