A Hit with San Francisco Buyers Oran Focuses on Health and Wellness
Oran brings much needed housing to Lower Nob Hill in San Francisco. Designed with a focus on health and wellness for the post-pandemic urban lifestyle
It feels great to call Oran my new home. The building’s healthy features and quality new construction were a big selling point for me”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oran is a new residential building located at the corner of Sutter and Polk Streets in Lower Nob Hill. Now for sale, these condominiums add 54 much-needed units to San Francisco’s housing supply. Offered at an entry-level price point, these homes feature a surprising level of amenities geared toward health and wellness.
— Jake Hirsch
Designed to meet the needs of today’s San Francisco residents, the one- and two-bedroom homes include one of San Francisco’s largest roof decks offering the outdoor space post-pandemic buyers are looking for. Here residents can enjoy a barbecue with a private dining area, a dog run, an outdoor fitness space, lounge areas with fire pits, and complimentary Wi-Fi.
The result of this thoughtful planning is evident in the fast pace of sales in the building. “It feels great to call Oran my new home. The building’s healthy features and quality new construction were a big selling point for me” says Jake Hirsch, one of the new owners at Oran. He adds that “the thoughtful design of the unit and common areas was something that set this building apart from others in the area. I particularly appreciate the advanced security features and purposeful use of space in the unit.”
Oran is the first multi-unit residential building offered in San Francisco with individual GPS ionizing systems incorporated into each unit’s heating and air-conditioning system. Latch contactless access system and PDQ's Sterile Source coating on common area hardware help to
ensure a clean and safe environment for all residents.
Sales at Oran are brisk since the mid-February 2023 launch party with the first two release phases already sold. Additional units are going into contract at a rate of nearly one per week, outperforming the market. Tim Brown, Broker Associate for KW Advisors, who is exclusively representing Dolman Property Group in the sale of the residential units explains, “In a market that is hyper-focused on current lending rates and affordability, buyers will appreciate the
preferred loan rates and ability to own today for as little as 3% down” Available grants up to $7,500 and $10,000 in down payment assistance are available for qualified buyers.
The low dues and mortgage costs have buyers excited about being able to own for about or less than the cost of renting. First-time home buyers looking for a mortgage interest tax deduction, or those looking for a second home in the city, will appreciate the efficient homes well-priced at $499,000 and up. A solar hot water system helps reduce the monthly HOA costs, which start at a surprisingly low $201 per month. Those looking for a health and wellness focused home at great value can get more information on OranSF.com.
Contact: Robert Laub, Marketing Director, Brown Real Estate Group, rob@brownsf.com, 415-355-4725
-Oran, 54 new residential units, brings much needed housing to Lower Nob Hill.
-Designed with a focus on wellness for the post-pandemic urban lifestyle, Oran incorporates numerous design features to promote health and safety.
- Strong sales show how Oran is meeting today’s buyer needs.
-Affordability and sustainability are center stage with homes at entry-level price points. Financing incentives and low HOA dues allow today’s buyers to enjoy the benefits of home ownership for the cost of renting.
Robert Laub,
Brown Real Estate Group
+1 415-355-4725
email us here