MahoganyBooks Selected as Official Bookstore of the ESSENCE Authors Experience at 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture
EINPresswire.com/ -- MahoganyBooks, a nationally renowned Black-owned bookstore committed to promoting African American literature and culture, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 29th annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®. This year's festival will commemorate 50 years of Hip-Hop and will take place in New Orleans from June 29th to July 3rd.
As the official bookstore of the ESSENCE Authors Experience, MahoganyBooks will offer festival attendees a unique opportunity to engage and interact with their favorite authors and content creators. This esteemed position was awarded to MahoganyBooks based on its mission to provide a platform for African American authors.
“With our commitment to promoting literacy and amplifying diverse voices, MahoganyBooks is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the Essence Authors Experience at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, stated co-founder and co-owner, Derrick Young of MahoganyBooks. “Attendees can anticipate an enriching and immersive literary experience, as they connect with celebrated authors and content creators.”
Ramunda Young, co-founder and co-owner of MahoganyBooks, expressed her excitement about this partnership, stating, "As the official bookseller at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, we are looking forward to bringing together the literary community in a celebration of creativity, diversity, and cultural expression – through our newly created ESSENCE Authors online store and in person at the festival. Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with insightful discussions, book signings, and other surprises.” Book enthusiasts can shop the newly created ESSENCE Authors bookstore powered by MahoganyBooks online at https://www.mahoganybooks.com/essence-authors-2023/.
The stellar author lineup was programmed by newcomers The Collective Curates, whose focus is “creating, hosting and developing bookish experiences that highlight Black readership and authors.” The team of three women worked with publishers, the ESSENCE team, along with input from MahoganyBooks to develop their star roster of authors.
The 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, with 1.9 million live and virtual attendees last year, experienced its highest revenue and largest audience to date. The 2023 Festival is set to build on this success, bringing back an array of new and returning activations deeply rooted in hip-hop culture. This year's festivities will celebrate the profound impact of hip-hop on global culture, showcasing its influence through daytime programming and nightly shows.
About MahoganyBooks
Started in 2007 by husband and wife Derrick and Ramunda Young, MahoganyBooks has one of the largest online inventories of books for and about people of the African Diaspora. It has grown from being exclusively an online bookstore to opening the doors of its first physical location in the historic Washington, DC neighborhood of Anacostia in 2014, then its flagship location at National Harbor, Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2021. Founders of Black Books Matter Day, Derrick and Ramunda’s love for culture, community, and connection and their desire to see books empower others as it had empowered them. Over the years, MahoganyBooks has connected readers to writers for exciting and thought-provoking literary events with the likes of President Barack Obama, the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, Walter Mosley, Chimamanda Adichie, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Misty Copeland, Gabrielle Union, and D.C.’s “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry among others.
