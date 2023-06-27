AesirX Revolutionizes Data Ownership with Free Privacy NFTs

AesirX offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure one of the remaining 2,144 free NFTs from the WEB3 ID NFT Pool, restoring control over personal data.

At AesirX, we believe that privacy is a fundamental right for all individuals.” — Ronni K Gothard Christiansen

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AesirX, an ecosystem of privacy-centric solutions, presents a unique opportunity for privacy enthusiasts and blockchain investors. They offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure one of the remaining 2,144 free NFTs from the WEB3 ID NFT Pool, enabling individuals to regain control over their personal data.

In an era where data security and privacy are of utmost importance, AesirX boldly advances by merging the capabilities of Concordium’s zero knowledge layer 1 blockchain, SSO, and 1st-party Analytics, resulting in a secure and privacy-centric solution.

The WEB3 ID is at the heart of decentralized consent, giving users control over their consent and data ownership. Users can reclaim ownership of their data and gain control over their online presence by creating their own WEB3 ID.

AesirX WEB3 ID is a privacy-based authentication system that provides six distinct advantages:

1. Image Upload & NFT Minting: Users can upload their own image and profile to create their unique privacy NFT.

2. Privacy-Centric Secure Single Sign-On (AesirX SSO): Login to multiple websites with ease and enhanced privacy protection using your WEB3 ID.

3. Decentralized Consent & Data Ownership (AesirX Analytics): Users have control over their data, consent and can revoke consent.

4. Loyalty & Membership Rewards (Share2Earn): WEB3 ID holders receive special rewards and benefits.

5. Partner Program (Affiliate2Earn): Earn commissions on license sales and affiliate marketing.

6. Community Benefits: Active participation in a thriving community, including staking, DAO, voting, events & developer programs.

AesirX's creator, Ronni K. Gothard Christiansen, stated, "At AesirX, we believe that privacy is a fundamental right for all individuals." Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that allow users to protect their personal data while engaging in digital ownership. WEB3 ID demonstrates our commitment to privacy-centric technology and the future of decentralized consent ownership.

With only 2,144 available NFTs in the WEB3 ID NFT Pool, registering an AesirX WEB3 ID becomes critical. Individuals not only protect their valuable data, but they also gain access to a world of exciting possibilities. Users can register an AesirX WEB3 ID and embrace the limitless potential of innovation.

About AesirX

AesirX is developing the world's leading privacy-focused and value-driven digital marketing solutions. Built on the core principles of Open Source and decentralization, AesirX’s goal is to make a revolutionary new digital marketing stack that puts integrity first, respects customer privacy, and keeps data safe. AesirX allows users to take back control of their data privacy.

With AesirX WEB3 ID user ID, users across the world can enjoy a secure, decentralized, and compliant online experience.

Stay tuned for more updates from AesirX as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with blockchain.

Experience the power of AesirX and join the privacy revolution, visit: https://dapp.web3id.aesirx.io/