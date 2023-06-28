Globex Business Centres Commences Leasing of offices at Globex Pegasus in Georgetown, Guyana
Globex has commenced leasing of premium offices at the world-class $100 Million Pegasus Corporate Centre development on Seawall Road in Georgetown, GuyanaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com) has commenced leasing of premium executive office suites/services offices/customized flex space solutions at the newly completed $100 Million USD world-class Pegasus Corporate Centre & Hotel Tower development in Georgetown, Guyana
The Pegasus (LEED and Smart Certified) is a prestigious new landmark commercial hub strategically located on the Seawall Road at the delta of the Demerara River and Atlantic Coast at the centre of Georgetown's business and diplomatic district. Globex Pegasus Guyana is located in the 12 floor Pegasus Atlantic Tower with features state of the art office space including 100 large executive hotel suites. Globex Pegasus offers over 100 premium furnished workstations (with a space allocation of 10 sqms. per person - the most of any business centre/serviced office provider in Guyana) spread out over one large floor of just under 15,000 sq. ft.
Our executive offices/suites are fitted out to world-class standards with a wide selection of private, semi-private (2 persons) 3 and 4 person offices, and 20 person large team office. The Pegasus is unrivalled in the region and offers our Globex clients such additional benefits as: memberships at the hotel's health club and fitness facilities (including pool and tennis courts) preferred hotel room and dining rates (fine dining at the Aura Sky Lounge and at the Fusion Restaurant) and unlimited parking. Large conference and meeting room facilities can accommodate up to 200 people (with on-site catering from the hotel's many quality restaurants).
Guyana was the world's fastest growing country in 2022 with 35 off-shore oil discoveries since 2015,and represents the launch of the Globex brand into South America.
Globex has built a successful business platform in the Middle-East by providing their global clients with premium large quality offices in land mark commercial developments. The Globex brand has a reputation for providing world-class services via a customer centric corporate culture. We expect similar success with the brand's entry/launch in South America as we have enjoyed in the Middle-East.
There is simply no better place to set-up your offices in Guyana than at Globex Pegasus Georgetown.
Availability and rates by contacting: guyana@globexcentres.com
