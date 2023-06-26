Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,369 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 0966

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 0966

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more