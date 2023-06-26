Submit Release
Senate Bill 282 Printer's Number 0304

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act preventing the Commonwealth from dealing with persons associated with the Government of Russia or the Government of Belarus; and imposing duties on the Treasury Department and the Attorney General.

