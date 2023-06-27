DASVERSE PARTICIPATES in the MAIN EVENT of SEOUL META WEEK, ‘2023 METACON’
Presentation on the theme of ‘Connecting virtual and real through art’ Operation of digital art exhibition experience space in cooperation with LG ElectronicsSEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital art platform ‘DASVERSE (CEO RJ Park)’ will participate in ‘METACON’, the main conference of ‘Seoul Meta Week 2023’, from the 29th to the 30th. Dasverse plans to operate a special digital art exhibition experience booth using the latest displays of LG Electronics, a cooperation partner, and present under the theme of 'Connecting virtual and real through art'.
Seoul Meta Week is an event where you can access the latest trends and knowledge information related to Web 3.0, metaverse, NFT, and blockchain technology as quickly as possible. It is Asia's largest Web3 & Blockchain festival, which consists of workshops and networking with top players in the industry.
Dasverse provides an exhibition space where you can directly experience the 'Art Metaverse (DASVERSE)' launched in May and the 'Art OTT Streaming Service (Daily Art Story)' scheduled to be serviced in September, using LG Electronics' latest display, and plans to present world-class technology and differentiated art contents to conference participants and visitors. Along with this, CSO Peter Park's presentations will be held under the themes of 'Metaverse Market Status' and 'Connection of Virtuality and Reality through Art'.
RJ Park, CEO of Dasverse, said, "It's not easy to go to the Louvre or the Orsay Museum, but by creating a metaverse space where anyone can easily and conveniently experience art, we can feel more emotions in a virtual environment than in reality."
In addition, the company has commercialized 'Pixel Streaming for the TV Metaverse' technology for the first time in the industry. This technology handles computing tasks in a cloud server and delivers video signals to a device (TV) by streaming. And it can be controlled using the TV remote control, he explained. "You can enjoy high-quality metaverse service without any additional devices or devices."
Peter Park, CSO of Dasverse, said, “Our vision is to lower the threshold of art to build an environment where the public can easily access art works, and to build a global digital art cluster with artists and partners. I am very happy to be able to share the future value of Dasverse with industry leaders through Seoul Meta Week. We ask for a lot of interest in our future endeavors.”
Meanwhile, Dasverse which is rapidly growing toward becoming the world's best digital art platform company, introduces 'Art Complex', a new concept offline complex cultural space combining 'digital art', 'F&B' and 'community'. Through this, it plans to complete an art platform with a virtuous cycle structure that connects reality and virtuality and again connects virtuality and reality.
