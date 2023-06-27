JUNE 26, 2023 - CONSUMER ALERT: Licensing Renewal Email Scam

Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

CONSUMER ALERT: **Licensing Renewal Email Scam**

CARSON CITY, NV – The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has been made aware of an email phishing scam targeting licensed insurance producers and agents in Nevada. The Division has received several phone calls from licensed individuals reporting that they have received a fraudulent email claiming that their license may be revoked if they do not pay an amendment fee via a payment link embedded in the email.

The email is being sent from INSURANCE LICENSING <donotreply@nevadalicense.us> with the subject line: Nevada Division of Insurance AMENDMENT FEE.

**THIS EMAIL IS NOT FROM THE NEVADA DIVISION OF INSURANCE. PLEASE DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS AND DELETE THE EMAIL IMMEDIATELY. **

All official Division of Insurance Licensing emails are sent from nevada.licensing@doi.nv.gov or renewal.desk@doi.nv.gov. Emails received from any other addresses claiming to be the Division of Insurance should be considered fraudulent and should be deleted.

Below is an example of what the phishing scam email looks like:

If you have received this email and have further questions or concerns, please contact our Licensing Section directly at (775) 687-0700 and press option 2 or email nevada.licensing@doi.nv.gov.

