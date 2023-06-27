St. John Bosco High School Athletics Department Announces New Head Baseball Coach
USA Baseball’s Andy Rojo will take over the baseball program at high school athletics powerhouse St. John Bosco for the 2023-2024 school year.
St John Bosco is a special place with unmatched potential, and I look forward to leading our baseball program to prominence and respectability.”BELLFLOWER, CA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School is excited for a new era in Bosco Baseball to begin with the hiring of USA Baseball’s Andy Rojo as the next head coach for the school's baseball program. With over 20 years of leadership experience in both player and coach development, Rojo’s expertise in nurturing young talent and guiding players to the next level is exactly what St. John Bosco is looking for to lead the Braves to new heights.
Coach Rojo's career in baseball has spanned various levels of the game. Most recently, as the Regional Director for USA Baseball's Southwest and South Regions covering 12 different states, he evaluated, selected and coached the top 11U to 16U baseball players for national team consideration. On top of that, he hired, trained and managed coaches and staff across both regions. Prior to that, he recruited and coached at Long Beach State University (LBSU) where he helped lead the team to a Big West Co-Championship. During his 3 years with LBSU, 24 of his athletes became MLB draft picks.
Coach Rojo's eye for young talent and dedication to player development will provide St. John Bosco student-athletes with a unique opportunity to learn from someone who understands the nuances of what it takes to succeed at the high school level and continue to excel at the collegiate level – an aspiration for most of the young athletes at St. John Bosco, a dominant force across many sports in the fiercely competitive Trinity League.
To that end, in addition to his role with USA Baseball, Coach Rojo is the Owner and Director of Rising Prospects, an organization that conducts college exposure events for uncommitted high school baseball players. Through these events, he has successfully facilitated opportunities for student-athletes to showcase their skills in front of college coaches. This expertise in college recruitment will prove invaluable to St. John Bosco's baseball program which is full of young talent navigating the path to college.
"I'm thrilled and honored to have been chosen to lead the St John Bosco baseball program. We will create a dynamic and competitive environment for our student-athletes to flourish, our families to be confident in, and our storied alumni to be proud of. I want to thank Dr. Brian Wickstrom and Dr. Eric Lane for entrusting me with the development of Bosco's next generation of successful young men. St John Bosco is a special place with unmatched potential, and I look forward to leading our baseball program to prominence and respectability," said Rojo.
St. John Bosco High School’s Director of Athletics, Dr. Eric Lane, is excited to welcome Coach Andy Rojo to the Braves family and looks forward to a bright future under his leadership. “With his extensive experience, passion for the game, and commitment to excellence on and off the field, we’re confident that Coach Rojo is the type of leader that will take our baseball program to the next level. With a solid foundation built by incredibly successful alumni and a current team full of young talent, we can’t wait to see what he is able to do to keep propelling us forward in one of the most competitive leagues in the country,” said Dr. Lane.
Coach Rojo is set to begin this summer, ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.
About St. John Bosco High School
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
