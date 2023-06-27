NauNau SOS Launches Personal Safety App with 7-Day Free Trial, Helping Users Alert Trusted Contacts During Emergencies
First black-owned, woman-led safety app company.LAUREL, MD, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Takeaways
• NauNau SOS is a black-owned, woman-led SOS app company that has launched its personal safety app with a 7-day free trial.
• The app is designed to be user-friendly, affordable, and accessible to everyone who needs it.
• Users can send an SOS message to their tribe during an emergency with their GPS location, a custom message, and up to a 15-second video, making it a game-changer for anyone who wants to feel safe and secure during an emergency.
NauNau SOS, a black-owned, woman-led SOS app company, announces the launch of its personal safety app.
NauNau SOS app is designed to help users send an SOS message to their trusted contacts during an emergency. With a 7-day free trial, users can experience the app's features, which include sending up to a 15-second video, GPS location, and a custom message to their trusted contacts. Your Tribe are your trusted contacts.
Founder and CEO Kaosarat Fawehinmi, a Nigerian-born American, says, "We are proud to introduce the NauNau SOS app to the world. Our goal is to provide an easy-to-use safety app that can save lives during an emergency. With our app, users can quickly alert their trusted contacts and send their GPS location, which can help them get help faster."
NauNau SOS app is designed to be user-friendly, even in stressful situations. When users activate the app during an emergency, it sends an SOS message to their trusted contacts with their GPS location, a custom message, and up to a 15-second video. Users can also set up their emergency contacts in advance, so they're ready to go when an emergency strikes.
"We understand that emergencies can be scary and stressful, which is why we made the NauNau SOS app easy to use," Fawehinmi says. "Our app can be activated with just a few taps, and it sends an SOS message to your tribe with all the information they need to get you help."
The NauNau SOS app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. It's available in the United States, UK, Nigeria and other African countries. It offers users peace of mind, knowing that they can quickly and easily send an SOS message to their trusted contacts during an emergency.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure, no matter where they are," Fawehinmi says. "With the NauNau SOS app, we're giving people the tools they need to stay safe and get help during an emergency. Our app can save lives, and that's something we're proud of."
The NauNau SOS app is not only designed to be user-friendly, but it's also affordable. With a 7-day free trial, users can experience the app's features before committing to a subscription. Additionally, when users refer a friend, they can get a month of the app for free.
"We want to make the NauNau SOS app accessible to everyone who needs it," Fawehinmi says. "That's why we're offering a free trial and a referral program. We believe that everyone should have access to safety and security, and we're doing our part to make that happen."
NauNau SOS app is a game-changer for anyone who wants to feel safe and secure. With its easy-to-use interface and affordable pricing, it's the perfect solution for anyone who wants to take their safety into their own hands.
"Emergencies can happen at any time, and it's important to be prepared," Fawehinmi says. "With the NauNau SOS app, you can feel confident that you have the tools you need to get help when you need it most.
We're excited to bring this app to the world, and we can't wait to see how it can save lives and make a difference."
