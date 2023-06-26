Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre

CANADA, June 26 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, on the margins of the Nordic Prime Ministers’ meeting in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland.

During their discussion, the prime ministers reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing invasion, for as long as it takes. Underscoring the brutality of Russia’s illegal actions and their wide-ranging impact, Prime Minister Trudeau also recognized Norway’s important leadership on European energy security.

The leaders discussed Canada’s continued support for Norway’s current Chairship of the Arctic Council and noted the importance of working together on Arctic security, including joint training efforts.

The prime ministers highlighted opportunities for investments and economic collaboration. Prime Minister Trudeau invited Prime Minister Støre to consider joining the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended Norway’s recent efforts to advance truth and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and expressed Canada’s readiness to share experiences on implementing calls to action.

As Norway marks a year since the tragic mass shooting in Oslo on June 25, 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau offered his sympathies to Prime Minister Støre for the loss of life and injuries.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other again soon at the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.