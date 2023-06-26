Post Session Report :: Monday, June 26, 2023

SB 506, PN 843 (Baker) – The bill amends Title 20 relating to appointment of counsel and guardians for individuals against whom a petition to deem an individual incapacitated has been filed and duties of the court. This legislation also provides for certification of guardians who are guardians of three or more incapacitated individuals. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 630, PN 668 (Langerholc) – Designating Bridge Key 52767, carrying West High Street (State Route 4031), crossing the Ghost Town Trail, located in Ebensburg Borough, Cambria County, as the Corpsman Charles Doerr, United States Navy, Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 750, PN 827 (Martin) – This bill makes completing the FAFSA a new high school graduation requirement.

Amendment A01423 (Martin) – The amendment makes filing a FAFSA mandatory prior to the student completing high school unless the student is exempt, or an opt-out form is submitted by or on behalf of the student.

A student exemption may be issued by the school for any student who didn’t file the FAFSA or didn’t submit an opt-out if the school makes a reasonable effort to contact the parent or legal guardian of the student.

The department provides the opt-out form, and the schools are to give the form to the parents, legal guardians, and students.

Any personal financial information exchanged with the school as a part of the FAFSA process is not subject to the Right to Know law

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 838, PN 940 (Baker) – The bill amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedures) to provide comprehensive probation reforms.

Amendment A01393 (Baker) – The amendment makes a technical correction to the bill.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 500, PN 484 (Books) – The bill amends the Human Services Code to provide coverage for pasteurized human donor milk under the medical Assistance program. The act may also be referred to as Owner’s Law. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 260, PN 935 (Robinson) – The bill amends Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) to allow state parole agents to use body cameras. A vote of 44-5 was recorded.

SB 836, PN 925 (Farry) – The bill amends Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) to update language for the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission to add school directors of training schools or academies to the positions that must be approved by MPOETC and requires applicants to become a police officer to submit fingerprints for both and FBI and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) background checks. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations:

Khalid Mumin, Secretary of Education (New Appointment) A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

Thomas Cook, State Fire Commissioner (New Appointment) A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

Brian Humphreys, Insurance Commissioner (New Appointment) A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Col. Edward J. Fink Jr., National Guard, PA Air, Brigadier General (New Appointment)

Col. Rebecca A. Gray, National Guard, PA Air, Brigadier General (New Appointment)

Col. Deane E. Thomey, National Guard, PA Air, Brigadier General (New Appointment)

Brig. Gen. Mark A. Goodwill, National Guard, PA Air, Major General (New Appointment)

Col. Jon D. Farr, National Guard, PA Army, Brigadier General (New Appointment)

Col. Robert C. Jorgensen, National Guard, PA Army, Brigadier General (New Appointment)

Col. Reece J. Lutz, National Guard, PA Army, Brigadier General (New Appointment)

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey S. Heasley, National Guard, PA Army, Major General (New Appointment)

Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, National Guard, PA Army, Major General (New Appointment)