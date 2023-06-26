ICYMI: Manchin Secures West Virginia Priorities in National Defense Authorization Act

June 26, 2023

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), secured West Virginia and national priorities in the SASC markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024. The Committee voted 24-1 to advance the bill, and it now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

“Now more than ever, we need a strong national security and defense strategy that protects our nation from threats at home and abroad, and this bill helps us deliver on that front,” said Senator Manchin. “The NDAA is the most important bill we consider every year that makes our country more secure, defends us against our evolving security challenges, takes care of our troops and their families, and puts West Virginia at the forefront of leading on national security issues. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to finalize this essential legislation that includes numerous provisions for the Mountain State.”

The NDAA establishes the funding levels and creates new programs within the Department of Defense (DOD) annually, passage of this bill marks the 63rd year in a row Congress has advanced this critical piece of legislation. The FY24 NDAA authorizes $876 billion, including $844 billion for the Department of Defense and $32 billion for Department of Energy (DOE) national security programs, which Senator Manchin also oversees as the Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

West Virginia and national priorities included in FY24 NDAA: