Manchin Announces Nearly $2.8 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

June 26, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,799,172 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically support training physicians and dentists at Community Health Systems in Beckley, growing the state’s nursing workforce through Shepherd University and advancing critical research into cancer detection and diagnosis through West Virginia University.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing nearly $2.8 million to strengthen healthcare services across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support training physicians and dentists at Community Health Systems in Beckley, as well as bolstering Shepherd University’s nursing education workforce program and advancing vital research into cancer detection and diagnosis through West Virginia University. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: