International African American Museum Visitors Share Their Stories.
Family History Center Provides Vivid-Pix Memory Stations.
For the past 2 years, IAAM has utilized Vivid-Pix Memory Stations. With the opening of the IAAM Family History Center, availability and engagement is furthered so that more stories can be shared.”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivid-Pix www.vivid-pix.com, the leading provider of AI-powered image restoration software and solutions, celebrates the opening of the International African American Museum (IAAM) and the availability of Vivid-Pix Memory Stations for visitors to scan, restore, save and share their precious photos, documents and stories.
For the past 2 years, IAAM has utilized Vivid-Pix Memory Stations to scan, restore and capture stories throughout Charleston. With the opening of the IAAM Family History Center, availability and engagement is furthered so that more stories can be shared.
Family History, Oral History, Family Stories, Reminiscing, …, shares life’s events. Photos, drawings, letters, and documents prompt memories – making events tangible and understandable.
Vivid-Pix helps individuals, families, friends, and organizations with their most treasured memories by inventing and harnessing technologies. Vivid-Pix Solutions (https://www.vivid-pix.com/solutions/) assists family historians, as well as paid and unpaid caregivers coping with cognitive decline and dementia through Photo Reminiscence Therapy. Vivid-Pix patented software has been sold in over 120 countries, improving old, faded photos and documents.
For more information, please visit https://Vivid-Pix.com.
The International African American Museum (IAAM) explores the history, culture, and impact of the African American journey on Charleston, on the nation, and on the world, shining light and sharing stories of the diverse journeys, origin, and achievements of descendants of the African Diaspora. Across 11 galleries and a memorial garden with art, objects, artifacts, and multi-media interaction, IAAM is a champion of authentic, empathetic storytelling of American history. As a result, the museum will stand as one of the nation’s newest platforms for the disruption of institutionalized racism as it evolves today. The mission of IAAM is to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at the historically sacred site of Gadsden’s Wharf and beyond. For more information, please visit iaamuseum.org or call 843-872-5352.
