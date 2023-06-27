Submit Release
B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN ILLINOIS

Kevin Flynn Joins as Partner in Chicago, IL

I look forward to sharing my historical knowledge and problem-solving talents with our B2B CFO® clients and partners.”
— Kevin Flynn
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Kevin Flynn has joined as Partner. He is based in Chicago, IL, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.

Kevin is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 30 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent two years as Vice President of Finance and Strategy of Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana. In this role,, Kevin led development of value-based care financial strategy for assumed risk of $350M, restructured revenue cycle organization and workflows contributing to multiple monthly cash collection records and reduction of receivable days by more than 33% yielding more than $5M in recovery. He also negotiated initial start-up valuation of KCE value-based care start up entity at more than $22M and co-developed a clinical research business plan that quadrupled active studies. Previously, Kevin successfully managed physician practices, outpatient facility joint-ventures, vascular access centers, outpatient dialysis facilities, real estate, leasing and entrepreneurial ventures with physicians.

Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Kevin has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”

According to Kevin, “B2B CFO® and I are perfectly aligned in our expertise and focus on improving company cash flow; helping a company grow its profitability; increasing company value; developing strategic plans for growth and profitability; and assisting companies in making acquisitions and in preparing businesses to sell. I look forward to sharing my historical knowledge and problem-solving talents with our B2B CFO® clients and partners.”


To find out more about, or to connect with Kevin, visit b2bcfo.com/kevin-flynn.

About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
Kevin Flynn
B2B CFO®
kevinflynn@b2bcfo.com

