Ruiz, Sarlo Bill to Expand TAG to Summer Session 2024 Advances

Trenton – In an effort to better support New Jersey’s students the Senate today advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Paul Sarlo which would expand the tuition aid grant program to cover the 2024 summer session.

“The TAG Program has been a tremendous resource in making college feasible for students who otherwise wouldn’t have the means to attend,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This legislation will further expand the program to support next year’s summer sessions, allowing students to get ahead on their course load. Encouraging students to take advantage of summer classes and explore ways to graduate early will be an integral piece as we continue looking for creative ways to make higher education more accessible and affordable.”

The bill, S-3897, would authorize the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority to award summer tuition aid grants to eligible students for summer 2024. An eligible students enrolled in six to eight credits would receive half of the value of a full-time award, while a student enrolled in nine to eleven credits would receive three-quarters of a full-time award.

“Not every student wants to take classes over the summer, but for some it’s a great option to help facilitate graduating early, or catch up and avoid staying an extra year,” said Senator Sarlo (D-Bergen/Passaic). “Whatever their reason may be, if a TAG recipient wants to take summer classes, we should help them do that. It’s a win-win.”

The bill builds upon legislation signed into law in April to provide TAG grants for Summer 2023.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-0.