Justices Confirmed to California's 4th, 1st Appellate Districts

(Subscription required) The commission confirmed San Diego County Superior Court Judge David Rubin to California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal, and San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Danny Chou to the First District. The Commission on Judicial Nominee Evaluation (JNE) found both judges to be exceptionally well-qualified for their new posts.
