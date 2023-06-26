Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,421 in the last 365 days.

With Deadline Looming, New Remote Access Court Bill Introduced

(Subscription required) Legislation that would extend California state courts’ authority to hold civil proceedings remotely through 2025 could be voted on as early as Tuesday. Bill language introduced Saturday as part of budget negotiations would allow litigants and lawyers to continue appearing by video in civil matters, assuming the Legislature passes the bill and the governor signs it into law this week, as expected. The current legal authority for remote civil proceedings ends July 1.

You just read:

With Deadline Looming, New Remote Access Court Bill Introduced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more