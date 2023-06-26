Hifi Announces Achievement of 100 Patents and Board of Director Retirement
Patent milestone further solidifies the company's position as a leader in intellectual property for distributed optical sensing with Hifi’s HDS™ technology
Hifi is extremely proud to have achieved this important intellectual property milestone. Hifi remains committed to advancing the distributed sensing field and driving innovation in our market segments”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hifi Engineering Inc. (“Hifi”), a service provider of next-generation fiber optic sensing technology and advanced machine learning software used to monitor critical infrastructure including pipelines and other assets, announced the achievement of 100 patents approved and pending for Hifi’s technology portfolio.
— Ehsan Jalilian, Hifi’s Vice President and CIO
The 100 patent milestone includes the recent approval of multiple applications, including US Patent 11,630,008, "Method and System for Detecting Dynamic Strain" which enables direct and conduit-based deployment of fiber optic sensors along linear assets such as pipelines, and 11,441,926, "Method and system for detecting events in a conduit" which addresses the software algorithms required for analyzing the acoustic data that streams from the fiber optic sensor, including baselining and event detection. Hifi’s intellectual property portfolio also includes other newly issued patents, including 11,448,548 "Optical fiber assembly with improved sensitivity" and 11,662,489 "Method of making an acoustic sensor" which cover the design and construction of fiber optic sensor assemblies with optimized acoustic sensitivity and spatial resolution.
“Hifi is extremely proud to have achieved this important intellectual property milestone,” said Ehsan Jalilian, Hifi’s Vice President and CIO. “Hifi remains committed to advancing the distributed sensing field and driving innovation in our focused market segments.”
Hifi also announced the retirement of Derek Logan, who has been a long term member of Hifi’s Board of Directors, and a significant contributor to Hifi’s concept development, growth and intellectual property strategy. Mr. Logan has had significant success in developing and commercializing a variety of oil and gas technologies over a long and successful career. Kevin Nugent, Hifi’s Board Chair, commented “Derek has played a significant role in Hifi’s evolution and we would like to sincerely thank him for all he has done for our organization.”
“I am so honored to have contributed to the Hifi team since the inception of the company,” said Derek Logan. “It is particularly satisfying to see Hifi’s intellectual property achieve this significant 100 patent milestone with the timing of my retirement.”
About Hifi
Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies and machine learning software primarily used for preventative monitoring of pipelines and other critical assets. Hifi’s technology is deployed or currently under deployment across over 3,000,000 meters of pipeline assets globally. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized service offerings based on its high fidelity distributed sensing (HDS™) technology platform, 100 patents, and was named one of SDTC’s Sustainability Changemakers for both 2022 and 2023, the winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Deep Fake verification from the Fiber Optic Sensing Association (FOSA), the 2021 Project Award for the TransMountain Expansion Project (TMEP) from FOSA, as well as the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Clean Technology program award. For more information, visit hifieng.com.
Steven Koles
Hifi
+1 403-264-8930
info@hifieng.com