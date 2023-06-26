Andavi Solutions Brings Laura Smith to the Team as Vice President of Business Development
Andavi Solutions is pleased to announce the hiring of Laura Smith as the Vice President of Business Development
We are focused on providing 3-tier companies with pricing, promotion, and processing solutions that help drive suppliers' growth objectives.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andavi Solutions is pleased to announce the hiring of Laura Smith as the Vice President of Business Development. Specializing in Trade Promotion Management solutions, Laura will continue developing the relationships and business opportunities within the beverage alcohol industry.
“I’m super excited to be part of the outstanding Andavi Team who have developed incredible software solutions,” states Smith. “ We are focused on providing 3-tier companies with pricing, promotion, and processing solutions that help drive suppliers' growth objectives.”
With over 30 years of experience holding various roles from Brand & Customer Marketing, National Sales, and Client Management, Laura adds a breadth of insight to Andavi as a seasoned TPM software executive. She has worked for strong branded organizations such as Revlon, Coca-Cola, Advantage Solutions, AFS Technologies/Telus Consumer Goods and is a champion for customer advocacy.
“We are thrilled and lucky to welcome Laura to our team! Her extensive experience and background bring a valuable and strong customer-centric focus to her work. We are looking forward to having her positive attitude and customer relationship approach added to our already outstanding team,” states CEO of Andavi Solutions, Lisa Whinnie.
Laura is based in Toronto where she has lived for the last 30 years. She can be reached at laura.smith@andavisolutions.com.
About Andavi Solutions
Andavi Solutions provides category-leading software with actionable data insights connecting partners within the beverage alcohol and consumer packaged goods industries. The company offers an integrated suite of technology solutions to provide insights, drive superior decision-making, and deliver ROI across the value chain. Andavi Solutions is a remote organization based in Phoenix, AZ.
To learn more about Andavi Solutions, visit https://andavisolutions.com/.
For press-related questions, please contact Christina Vizcaino, Marketing Communications Manager with Andavi Solutions at christina.vizcaino@andavisolutions.com .
Christina Vizcaino
Andavi Solutions
+1 707-293-6282
