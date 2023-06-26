Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Boulder, Colorado

HONOLULU, HI ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Boulder, Colo., from Saturday, June 24 through Wednesday, June 28, to attend the 2023 Western Governors Association Annual Meeting. Governor Green will meet with other governors and their special guests in public conversations about the most significant issues facing the region. Governor Green will participate in conversations about matters such as geothermal energy use, water, ecosystem restoration, and health care.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, June 28. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while Governor Green is out of state.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]