Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,342 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Boulder, Colorado

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Boulder, Colo., from Saturday, June 24 through Wednesday, June 28, to attend the 2023 Western Governors Association Annual Meeting. Governor Green will meet with other governors and their special guests in public conversations about the most significant issues facing the region. Governor Green will participate in conversations about matters such as geothermal energy use, water, ecosystem restoration, and health care.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, June 28. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while Governor Green is out of state.

# # #

 

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle 

Press Secretary 

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Office: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected] 

  

Makana McClellan   

Director of Communications   

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi  

Cell: (808) 265-0083   

Email: [email protected]    

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Boulder, Colorado

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more