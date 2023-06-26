Grid Connect and NETIO’s webinar showcases the power of smart PDUs
NAPERVILLE, ILL., USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grid Connect, Inc. and NETIO, a provider of power distribution units controlled over LAN and WiFi, will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. CT to show attendees how to remotely control and manage an array of industrial equipment. System integrators commonly turn to Prague-based NETIO for IoT applications, PDUs for data centers, powering digital signage, and managing electromobility applications.
To illustrate use cases for NETIO’s smart PDUs, NETIO CEO Břetislav Bakala and Sales Director Karla Češnjaj will join Grid Connect Vice President Rick Rockershousen for the webinar.
The free, one-hour webinar offers attendees a how-to featuring:
• different ways to connect to NETIO’s PDUs,
• use cases for saving energy and automating processes with NETIO’s technology,
• ways to tap NETIO’s products to reboot a remote server, PC, router, switch, and
• time for questions and answers.
To register for this free webinar, click on this link today.
Bakala is a visionary technologist and began working for NETIO seven years ago as its CTO. Along with his years of experience with the audio video industry and PDU market, and a profound passion for technology, Bakala has transformed NETIO’s devices into innovative solutions for remote troubleshooting. He earned his engineering degree from the Czech Technical University in Prague.
Češnjaj has a wealth of knowledge working with customers across the AV industry, delving into their applications. She comes from a business background and understands and solves customer problems linked to power, energy consumption, and automation. She earned her master’s degree in international management from the Universität Klagenfurt.
Rockershousen is vice president of Grid Connect, a provider of embedded and networking technologies for more than 20 years. He regularly comments on and writes about communications protocols, IoT, and wireless technology for publications ranging from Control Design to Plant Services. Rockershousen holds a master's degree in management information systems from Benedictine University and a bachelor’s in computer engineering from the University of Michigan.
About Grid Connect, Inc.
Naperville, Ill.-based Grid Connect, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 company and has been a leader in the embedded and networking marketplace for more than 20 years. Grid Connect’s products range from custom OEM smart devices and security controllers to bridges, switches, and diagnostics tools. Along with the products Grid Connect makes, the company also distributes and supports complementary products from other high-quality technology makers. Learn more at www.gridconnect.com
# # #
William Perry
MARCH 24 MEDIA LLC
+1 716-652-1762
email us here