ProVeyance rolls out new conveyor pulleys for airports, warehousing

Among its offerings, ProVeyance Group's Woodsage brand offers four types of belt conveyor pulleys.

ProVeyance launched its ProSeries Pulleys so designers and operators have better performing, longer-lasting conveyors for baggage and material handling.

Our new ProSeries Pulleys perform beyond industry standards and are easy to service in the field.” — Adam Webster, vice president for ProVeyance Group

HOLLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProVeyance Group has launched its new ProSeries Pulleys so engineers and maintenance professionals who design, operate, or repair conveyance systems can have better performing, longer-lasting applications. The ProSeries Pulleys by ProVeyance include head and tail pulleys as well as idlers for the baggage, material handling, and parcel markets.“Our new ProSeries Pulleys perform beyond industry standards and are easy to service in the field,” says Adam Webster, vice president of Engineering & Innovation for ProVeyance Group.The ProSeries Pulleys are suited for conveyance systems at airports, warehouses, and other applications for safely and efficiently moving products. The new pulleys measure up to 9 inches (23 cm) in diameter and 60 inches (152 cm) in length. Many of the conveyor pulleys on the market include shafts with welded hubs.After enough cycles and flexing in the pulley’s shaft, the welds can fail. In contrast, the ProSeries Pulleys use either quick-detachable (QD) hubs or hubs with a tapered bore bushing and locking collar. ProVeyance also takes TIR measurements at several locations and balances the pulleys at the desired RPM range to ensure a long-lasting component. Depending on the application, the ProSeries Pulleys come with various shaft materials including cold rolled 1018 or 1045 steel with a higher carbon content.“We work with customers and if one of our new pulleys doesn’t already exceed a spec, we can design a new one as a replacement for an OEM part,” adds Webster. “As another level of precision, we offer TGP steel for a precision fit in pillow block bearings and other mounting solutions. We keep a lot of inventory and can meet short lead times.”“As part of our portfolio we make a lot of conveyance components like tapered rollers for OEMs; we’ve been called to make pulleys, too, but we always treated them as a one-off project,” said Collin Sullivan, vice president of Marketing. “The customer requests kept piling up, so the demand was an opportunity to design and manufacture a full product line of better-quality pulleys, in less time. We dived in with the ProSeries.”For more information and pricing on the ProSeries Pulleys, visit ProVeyance Group’s Woodsage brand website at https://www.woodsage.com/conveyor-pulleys/ About ProVeyance GroupProVeyance Group is a leading North American manufacturer of advanced conveyance components and subsystems for package and material handling applications through two branded companies, Ashland Conveyor Products and Woodsage. With a focus on employee culture and customer service, ProVeyance is expanding its manufacturing capacity and increasing product suites to help conveyance operations run at maximum efficiency. ProVeyance’s North American manufacturing footprint enables its customers to source high-quality products locally and eliminate the uncertainty of today’s global supply chain while reducing lead times and inventory.For more information, visit: https://proveyance.com/about/ # # #

