Western lifestyle industry icon Judy Wagner to tackle new role at Montana Silversmiths

Montana Silversmiths CMO Judy Wagner will transition to Brand Advocate in 2024

The longtime CMO for the famed Western brand will transition to a strategic consulting role; a yet-to-be named marketing VP will take over operations.

COLUMBUS, MONTANA , USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The board of directors for legendary Western fashion label Montana Silversmiths is pleased to announce the transition of Judy Wagner, the company's Chief Marketing Officer since 2022, to the position of Brand Advocate at the close of 2023.

In her new role, Wagner will guide the company as it enters its 51st year of operations and beyond, with a particular focus on engaging younger customers, expanding into the Hispanic fashion market, fostering influencer collaborations, and establishing new partnerships. She will continue to serve as the brand's foremost storyteller, a role CEO Lance Neirby described as "critical and unchanged."

A prominent figure in the Western lifestyle industry, Wagner's career spanning over 30 years has consistently showcased her authentic passion for the "beauty, romance, and spirit" of the American West. Recognized as a pragmatic leader capable of motivating and marketing brands across diverse platforms, Wagner possesses a specific enthusiasm for brand storytelling, innovation, and mentoring future leaders.

Wagner joined the Montana Silversmiths family in 2000 as the Director of Marketing, steadily advancing to Vice President of Marketing in 2014 and assuming the role of CMO in 2022. Her tenure has been highlighted by forging partnerships with PRCA, AQHA, and PBR, launching the successful "American Made" collaboration with singer-songwriter Coffey Anderson, and overseeing the creation of "Big Buck," the world's largest trophy belt buckle. Additionally, Wagner established the Montana Silversmiths Pursuit of Excellence Scholarship in 2005. Each achievement has involved innovative products, projects, and strategies that have influenced consumers and industry trends.

Wagner's accolades include induction into the Halls of Fame for both the Montana Pro Rodeo and Miss Rodeo America. She has been recognized as an inaugural 2019 Art of the Cowgirl recipient of Western Horseman's Women of the West Award, "Lady of the West" by the World of Rodeo Reunion, "6 over 60" honoree for Rodeo News, and "Cowgirl Icon" and "Women's History Month Industry Trailblazer" by COWGIRL Magazine. As a pragmatic and innovative leader, Wagner's teams have garnered numerous advertising, marketing, and public relations awards across multiple disciplines. She is also frequently sought after as a guest speaker and spokesperson for media interviews. Find out more about Judy on LinkedIn.

In her new role at Montana Silversmiths, Wagner will provide training and guidance to the company's incoming Vice President of Marketing, a position that will be posted on July 10th and is expected to be filled by September 2023.

"We're seeking a dynamic personality and innovative thinker who can focus on the fundamentals of a highly effective marketing team, while also providing support for retail and events partners through both digital and brick-and-mortar channels," stated Neirby.

ABOUT MONTANA SILVERSMITHS:

Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths has been at the forefront of Western fashion, specializing in buckles and jewelry since 1973. Renowned for skilled craftsmanship and a fusion of traditional Western designs with precision engraving styles, Montana Silversmiths offers a range of buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and those who value authenticity and craftsmanship. The company holds the distinction of being the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), and other esteemed Western and outdoor organizations.

For more information, please visit www.montanasilversmiths.com.