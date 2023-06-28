American Trauma Society Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Elevating Community Care and Inclusivity

American Trauma Society, PA Division earns the Certified Autism Center™ designation to help 1st responders effectively communicate and assist autism community.

Our autism program exemplifies the department's dedication to delivering optimal care for autistic individuals while also equipping them with skills to respond effectively during critical situations” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division (ATSPA), has been awarded the Certified Autism Center™ designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation recognizes organizations that have trained 80% or more of their first responders and public-facing team members to effectively communicate with and respond to the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive community members.

“The American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division, in partnership with its 80 trauma center and EMS members, is passionate about the safety of all Pennsylvanians," shared Krista Brands, Chief Executive Officer of ATSPA. "Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ allows us to consider the needs of autistic individuals so that we may ensure that they receive understanding, respect, and the highest standard of care.”

With recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealing an increase in autism diagnosis rates to 1 in 36 children, the prevalence of 1 in 6 people having sensory needs, and adults being diagnosed later in life, it is more crucial than ever to equip first responders with a better understanding of how to approach and assist these individuals.

IBCCES' first responder training and certification program provides comprehensive guidance on improving communication, enhancing understanding, and identifying individuals who may be on the autism spectrum. The program also includes scenario-based training to help responders navigate situations and prevent escalations when possible. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, catering to healthcare, education, and corporate professionals. IBCCES programs incorporate evidence-based content, perspectives from autistic individuals, and additional resources to ensure ongoing support, continued learning, and lasting impact.



"We are thrilled to join forces with the American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division in our shared mission of building a safe and inclusive community. Our autism designation exemplifies the department's dedication to delivering optimal care for autistic individuals while also equipping them with the necessary skills to respond effectively during critical situations," expressed Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES.

In addition to autism certification ATSPA provides injury prevention education, materials, and resources across the Commonwealth. These resources include, but are not limited to, information on older adult fall prevention, motor vehicle safety, agricultural safety, bike safety, suicide prevention, Advanced Burn Life Support, poisoning prevention, and tourniquet kits to accompany “Stop the Bleed” tourniquet application training.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About the American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division

The American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division (ATSPA) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to injury prevention and mitigation through education, intervention, and advocacy.

The ATSPA is passionate about the safety of all Pennsylvanians and works diligently each day to provide injury prevention initiatives and resources.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

