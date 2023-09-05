Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2023" Goes to Wendy Pomerantz, Founder of Bertha Mae's Brownie Co

Photo of Wendy Pomerantz Bertha Mae's Brownie Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlighting the best in business innovation for 2023, the Prime award has been given to Wendy Pomerantz, owner of Bertha Mae's Brownie Co., for superior business innovation in baked goods in 2023.

The award spotlights the best business innovators in different categories to encourage the ongoing need for innovation in the increasingly complex modern world.

"We are thrilled to highlight Wendy Pomerantz with this award," said Prime Managing Director, Aurora DeRose.

“Innovation is at the heart of entrepreneurship. All aspiring business owners should understand what innovation is, why it’s important, and how they can take advantage of it in their own businesses,” said Ms. DeRose.

Howard Schultz, chairman, and chief executive of Starbucks for over 20 years, describes Innovation: “Innovation must be disruptive. And by disruptive, I mean disruptive. You got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt.”

Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. was established after Wendy Pomerantz, Bertha Mae's great-granddaughter, chose to share this recipe with the world more than 100 years after Bertha Mae's birth. Bertha Mae's original recipe can still be tasted in the Original brownies even though delicious treats have been added to the base of the recipe.

Bertha Mae was born in Hope, Arkansas, in the year 1880. She developed the best brownie recipe as she was growing up and shared it with her kids. Wendy Pomerantz's grandma was one of those kids who gave the recipe to Wendy's mother, who then gave it to Wendy. Wendy Pomerantz states, "We all have that one person who makes us smile and long for times past. For my mom that person was my great-grandmother, Bertha Mae, for me it’s my mom. Bertha Mae was my mother’s best friend and cheerleader. Like my mom she was funny, warm, affectionate, and elegant; a well-mannered troublemaker whose love was unconditional and addiction to chocolate irrepressible."

"My great-grandmother’s beautiful soul is what made her one heck of a baker," continues Pomerantz. "She loved spending time with family and friends and knew the kitchen is where memories are made. Being of service to others inspired her, and, like a meticulous artisan, she created recipes that left others wanting more. Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. was born out of the desire to pass on the spirit of my great-grandmother who’s been celebrating family, friends, and first dates since the 1880's."