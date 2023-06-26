Special Education Year End ADVISER Validation Errors

In an effort to assist districts in submitting accurate data, the Office of Special Education communicates with Districts to check their ADVISER Validation errors including through notifications such as via email, ADVISER Bulletin, Friday Blast and the monthly SPED webinar. Checking and correcting errors is the responsibility of the District and this communication is provided as a support to Districts to submit timely and accurate data.

ADVISER Validation data can be accessed through the NDE portal. To find your SPED errors in the ADVISER Validation collection please follow these instructions. (If assistance is needed to obtain access to the ADVISER Validation collection, please contact your Superintendent or email the NDE Service Desk at ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org.)

The Year End collection which includes SPED Exiting & Discipline was Due June 15th. The audit window is from June 16th to June 30th.

** Year End Errors must be fixed by June 30th, the data is locked at midnight and cannot be fixed after this time.

Members of the Office of Special Education will be available Monday, June 26th from 12:00 pm-4:00 pm to support districts in getting these errors corrected. Please join us in Zoom during that time https://educationne.zoom.us/j/96544583252?pwd=WDVhMXl5Mnc4N1c1ekxZT1JrWlo2dz09.

If you have questions, please contact the appropriate resource:

SPED Data: NDE SPED – Part C cole.johnson@nebraska.gov or Part B jamie.l.chambers@nebraska.gov

SRS: srshelp@esucc.org

Questions regarding updating your Student Information Systems (SIS) should be directed to your SIS Help Desk.

ADVISER Resources

SPED Communications (including past Friday Blasts & Webinars)