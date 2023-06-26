Submit Release
Nagorno-Karabakh: near total blockage of the Lachin corridor is very worrying, says EU

The near total blockage of the Lachin corridor, in place since 15 June “is very worrying”, says the European Union in a statement released on 23 June.

The blockage “directly threatens the livelihoods of the local population and raises serious fears of a potential humanitarian crisis,” says the EU.

The statement adds that the EU has been closely following growing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks, with daily shooting incidents reported along their international border, in addition to similar incidents on the Karabakh Line of Contact.
“Following the series of recent high-level meetings, the EU continues to be engaged at the highest political level to help defuse these tensions and find mutually acceptable solutions,” says the statement.

The recent high-level EU meetings with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place  in Brussels on 14 May and in Chisinau on 1 June, on the margins of the European Political Community summit. The next trilateral meeting between the two countries and the EU is planned for 21 July. 

