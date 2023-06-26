Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,311 in the last 365 days.

EIB, EBRD, and World Bank to support Ukrainian state agencies in improving reconstruction project delivery

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (part of the World Bank Group) will help to build the institutional capacity of Ukrainian ministries and agencies in preparation for the country’s economic recovery.

“The scale of reconstruction is vast and beyond the needs of any single institution. The latest needs assessment by the World Bank and Ukrainian government puts the cost of reconstruction over 10 years at US$ 411 billion,” says a press release by the EIB. “To meet these needs, Ukraine must improve its implementation capacity for public sector projects so it can absorb and effectively use the large inflows of money which reconstruction can be expected to bring.”

The first step would be to provide technical assistance and sector expertise at the State Agency for Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Development of Ukraine to establish an effective project implementation unit.

This could then be extended to other critical line ministries, state companies and agencies, with extensive training for civil servants and the involvement of key international and local experts in key areas through a transparent selection process.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EIB, EBRD, and World Bank to support Ukrainian state agencies in improving reconstruction project delivery

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more