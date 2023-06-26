BRAZIL’S POWERHOUSE SONGTRESS CAMMIE RETURNS WITH HER ZESTY NEW SINGLE “ATÉ O AMANHECER”

Cammie new single Ate O Amanhecer Brazilian singer Cammie

Cammie describes Até O Amanhecer as a unifying, feel-good anthem about universal love wrapped in the warmth of her birth country.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer, Cammie comes along to drop Até O Amanhecer, an exhuberant, Brazilian funk banger, authored by Cammie and produced by Guilherme França. Até O Amanhecer is Cammie’s second single released by SuperPop, an indie imprint based in Los Angeles.

Singing with her customary gusto in Portuguese and English, Cammie tells the tale of hitting the dancefloor “até o amanhecer” or “until dawn.” The thumping, mid-tempo grooves by bassist Nick Cisnero and multi-instrumentalist, França, is neatly complemented by high-pitched, melodic scratches on cavaquinho, a Brazilian guitar expertly played by Paulo Cézar Martins Macabu. Cammie’s catchy tune is superbly matched with a vibrant video produced and directed by SuperPop.

“I believe that this track will bring everyone together in a great mood, dancing, singing, being grateful for all life gives us and also bring Brazil to the hearts of people,” says Cammie, who was born in Rio de Janeiro. “A song made with so much love deserves to enter people’s lives with the same love that it got when it was made!”

Though just 23 years old, Cammie already is a veteran vocalist, actress, and voice actress, who was a semi-finalist on The Voice Brasil. She began her singing career as a jingle’s vocalist for Brazil’s prominent clothing store chain, Leader.

Before signing with SuperPop, Cammie independently released several singles, plus Doce Como Bala, an alluring, 2022 EP containing romantic, samba-laced soul nuggets that garnered more than 1.5 million streams and featured contributions from emotive R&B singer Anchietx and popular samba vocalist, Ferrugem. During her brief career as a recording artist, Cammie has amassed more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 10 million streams on digital platforms.