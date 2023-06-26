After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected seven nominees for the two open seats on the bench in the East Central Judicial District. These positions were created as a result of the passage and enactment of HB 1002.
The following are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration:
Alisha J. Ankers (Argusville)
Cherie L. Clark (Jamestown)
Scott O. Diamond (Fargo)
Daniel Gast (Fargo)
Stephanie R. Hayden (West Fargo)
Jenny M. Samarzja (Horace)
Ryan J. Younggren (Fargo)
You just read:
Committee sends candidates for ECJD vacancy to governor
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.