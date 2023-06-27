Smart Water Savings Systems: The Future of the Hotel Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new green innovation Smart water saving system combines the Touchless sensor faucets with preset timer and temperature to improve sanitation and water conservation.
Unlike most sensor faucets that often fails for to battery failure, hence constant replacement of batteries can be costly using engineers time, SmartFaucets uses hydroelectric rechargeable battery saving time and money but most importantly saving the environment from millions of batteries each year.
SmartFaucets has a patented technology with preset timer and temperature that can as much as 6-8 gallons a day or 2000-3000 gallons a year.
Hotel owners can save thousands of dollars with these savings and even revive federal tax credit per unit installed.
It’s preset timer defaults at 5 seconds so users can fill up a cup so water is shut off while brushing your teeth, shaving, putting on contact lens or washing of face.
Most importantly, SmartFaucets has been lab tested by IAPMO to handle 550,000 uses without failure giving it a lifespan of 30years if used 50 times a day
This means SmartFaucets can be more economical than manual faucets with savings in water gas electric.
SmartFaucets will be featured at "The Hospitality Show" at the Venetian Las Vegas Resort June 27-29.
Joanna Boey
Joanna Boey
SmartFaucets
+1 626-757-3663
info@smartfaucets.net
