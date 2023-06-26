HIP Video Promo presents: Jamaican artist Andon shares his new R&B video "Love Language"

Jamaican pop singer-songwriter Andon is breaking the mold. The video for his new single "Love Language" was directed by long-time collaborator Steven Bernard.

NEGRIL, JAMAICA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raised in Kingston, Jamaica and now located in Negril on the sunset side of the island, pop singer-songwriter Andon is breaking the mold for Jamaican musicians. A true global child of the 21st century, Andon absorbed a broad range of musical influences in his formative years. From belting the power ballads of Tori Kelly and Celine Dion to picking up fresh moves from music videos and Disney Channel, the Jamaican genre-breaker sets no limits to his artistry. And the world can’t help but notice; performing full-time in resorts around Negril, he’s a favorite of the tourists churning through—one of whom happened to become his manager upon hearing his smooth and skillful sound. Now, with an extensive catalog of radio-ready hits in his pocket, Andon is stepping out into deeper waters, poised to skyrocket into pop-performer stardom. Don’t miss out on this early stage of his incredible journey to come.

In typical Andon fashion, his new R&B single “Love Language” represents the artist’s seemingly effortless ability to adopt new genres. Over a cozy, flowing roll of guitar and percussion, Andon croons out the true longings of his heart. Impressively vulnerable, his lyrics express the desire to be seen and accepted fully in a relationship—not just appreciated for his talents, but supported through his shortcomings, too.

Directed by Andon’s long-time collaborator Steven Bernard, the “Love Language” music video brings the emotional journey to life. Stylized with lo-fi filters and saturated colors, the video follows Andon through the ups and downs of his search for someone to accept him fully. Casting his shadow on a projected reel of his memories, the video takes on a depth and forlorn reflection, hinting the relationship may already be in the past. With an already heart-wrenching, masterfully-crafted song, Bernard’s subtle and artful video offers countless more reasons to keep listening to Andon’s “Love Language.”

