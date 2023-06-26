Submit Release
Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees to meet jointly for workshop

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will host an in-person workshop for its five advisory committees on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Members of the two regional advisory committees – Northern and Southern – and three standing advisory committees – Finfish, Habitat & Water Quality, and Shellfish/Crustacean – will review and discuss the N.C. Fisheries Reform Act management framework, their role as advisors, and procedural improvements for their meetings.

No votes will be taken during this workshop.

A full agenda is available on the MFC Advisory Committee Meetings webpage and includes facilitated, collaborative discussions between members of different committees.

The workshop is open to the public, but there will be no public participation opportunities. Members of the public who wish to attend do not need to purchase an aquarium ticket to gain entry.

The workshop will not be livestreamed.

WHO: Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees
WHAT: Workshop on MFC Advisory Committee Roles and Procedures
WHEN: July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

