First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights the Success of Continue the Mission on the One-Year Anniversary of Its Launch

June 26, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis, in collaboration with Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Florida’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Continue the Mission initiative. Continue the Mission actively recruits veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers, and child and adult protective investigators. Since the launch, DCF has participated in over 100 career fair events and nearly 100 qualified candidates have been hired.

“As a mama, I know how important it is that we choose the most qualified individuals to ensure the safety and protection of Florida’s children,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We are proud of the tremendous response we have received to the Continue the Mission initiative from veterans, their spouses, and retired law enforcement officers who have chosen to utilize their unique skill sets and accomplishments to serve in a new way. These exemplary men and women are truly an asset in the child welfare space, and I look forward to this initiative’s ongoing success as recruitment and onboarding efforts continue across our state.”

“Governor and First Lady DeSantis recognize the incredible sacrifices that Florida’s active military personnel, veterans, and law enforcement officers make, and they have been outstanding advocates for them and their families,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Through the Continue the Mission initiative, our Department has been able to activate a community of veterans and law enforcement officers who are both known for their dedication, loyalty, hard work, and resiliency under high-demand, high-pressure environments. These characteristics are particularly valuable in the work we do at the Department and allow us to better support strong and resilient families.”

“Through this innovative initiative to recruit more Veterans as child protective investigators, the Governor and First Lady have found an avenue for those who are driven to continue to serve by helping protect our youth on the home front,” said Retired Marine Corps Major General James S. “Hammer” Hartsell, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Their focus on ensuring Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the ‎nation is unparalleled. I’m proud of our recruitment achievements and look forward to the number of Veterans involved in this great initiative continuing to grow.”

The Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, other state partners, local veterans’ organizations, and community groups are actively recruiting to fill flexible career opportunities in the child and family well-being system. Additionally, the program identifies candidates to serve as mentors for children in need, new case managers, and child protective investigators.

Hiring fairs have been held in Pensacola, Tallahassee, Walton Beach, Palatka, and Jacksonville. Upcoming events are planned for Hollywood, Chiefland, and Clearwater.

For more information about Continue the Mission, including upcoming hiring fairs, click here.