YoGPS Steps Up to Combat Rising Car Thefts in Canada with Advanced GPS Tracking Solutions
In response to a 50% increase in car thefts, YoGPS offers real-time, unlimited-range GPS trackers to protect vehicles and improve small business productivityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a significant rise in car thefts across Canada, YoGPS, a leading provider of GPS tracking solutions, is stepping up to help protect vehicles and improve productivity for small businesses.
Recent reports have highlighted an alarming increase in car thefts in Canada, with a vehicle stolen every six minutes across the country. In Toronto alone, there were 9,606 vehicle thefts in 2022, triple the amount of thefts in 2015. The Canadian Finance and Leasing Association (CFLA) has described the situation as reaching a "critical point."
In response to this escalating issue, YoGPS offers a range of GPS tracking devices that can help protect vehicles against theft. Unlike Bluetooth trackers, which have limited range, YoGPS trackers provide real-time tracking with no range limitation. This means that, even if a vehicle is stolen, it can be tracked anywhere, at any time.
"GPS tracking devices are a powerful tool in the fight against car theft," said a spokesperson for YoGPS. "They provide peace of mind for vehicle owners and serve as a deterrent for potential thieves. Our devices are easy to use and come with a variety of features, including geofence and alerts, instant notifications, route playback and advanced reports."
YoGPS's trackers are also a valuable tool for small businesses, helping them monitor deliveries and improve productivity. Their GPS trackers support multiple users and multiple devices, making them a versatile solution for companies of all sizes.
In addition to its vehicle protection benefits, YoGPS's GPS trackers are also more advanced than Bluetooth trackers, including AirTags. They offer unlimited range, real-time tracking and support for multiple users and devices, among other features.
YoGPS offers various kinds of pre-set-up GPS trackers integrated with an easy-to-use mobile app. These include wired GPS trackers suitable for trucks, vans and vehicles driven 8-10 hours a day; magnetic GPS trackers that are wireless, portable, discrete and suitable for cars, bikes, camper trailers, boats and jet skis; and mini-GPS trackers suitable for cars, vulnerable loved ones and pets.
In exciting news, YoGPS is also announcing its expansion into the United States, bringing its innovative GPS tracking solutions to a broader market.
A satisfied customer of YoGPS shared their experience: "I drive a Corolla, which is one of the top cars being stolen in North America. I got very worried and bought YoGPS. Now I have peace of mind. Every time my car moves or stops, I get notifications. I even created 10 geofences around my house and office for an added level of security. Now I get alerted for geofence entry and exit too. Save your car and give yourself peace of mind with a monthly plan that costs even less than a single meal. Their plans are so reasonable and flexible. Totally worth it!"
For more information about the Magnetic GPS Tracker, one of YoGPS’ bestsellers which is available in the United States as well, and to shop now, visit https://yogps.com/magnetic-tracker.
