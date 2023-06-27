CureMatch Joins CancerX to Help Advance Innovative Cancer Treatments
As a member of CancerX, CureMatch will help guide startups working on pioneering cancer treatment options.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company leveraging Knowledge Representation & Reasoning (KRR) AI for precision medicine support for oncology, today announced that the organization has become a proud member of CancerX. CancerX is a public-private partnership launched by The White House, which aims to be a national accelerator boosting innovation in the fight against cancer as part of the reignited Cancer Moonshot initiative. As a member of CancerX, CureMatch will serve on an advisory board guiding startups that are working on innovative cancer treatment options.
“We are honored to be a part of the White House’s efforts to reduce the burden of cancer for everyone,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “We look forward to working with all of the esteemed partners in this coalition to achieve Cancer Moonshot’s ambitious goals, and ensuring more cancer patients have a greater chance of progression-free survival.”
CancerX members work actively to advance the national goals of Cancer Moonshot: to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer. In its first year, the reignited Cancer Moonshot announced over 25 new programs, policies, and resources in pursuit of these goals.
CureMatch is a leader setting the pace of innovation in the field of precision oncology. The practice of tailoring cancer treatment to each individual person’s unique genetic makeup. Medical research has found that only by fully understanding the biology of a patient’s cancer can providers determine the optimal treatment for that patient and their unique cancer. More often than not, a genetically-tailored combination of cancer therapies, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and other medications, rather than a single course of treatment, will offer the greatest chances of progression-free survival (PFS).
One obstacle to more patients receiving this potentially lifesaving treatment method is time: even if a patient can get their tumor genetically sequenced. It is beyond human cognition to assess millions of combinations from the clinical research and other information to figure out the single treatment combination, out of the millions possible for a given person, that could effectively treat their cancer.
The CureMatch Decision Support System solves this problem by analyzing an individual patient’s genetic sequencing report to determine which drug combinations, out of the millions possible, could most effectively treat their cancer. It then provides oncologists with clear, accessible, predictive treatment analysis in an easy-to-read report that equips them with actionable knowledge tailored for each unique case.
“Many oncologists are now utilizing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in their practice. However, the missing step for many physicians is the ability to quickly synthesize the complex information and leverage the data to treat the patient most effectively. CureMatch solves the complexity problem and brings precision medicine to life for cancer patients and their care team.”
— Razelle Kurzrock, MD, Chief Medical Advisor, CureMatch
Through membership in CancerX, CureMatch aims to align and collaborate with other organizations and companies working in this area to advance the use of precision oncology, and increase the odds of survival to more patients worldwide.
“CancerX membership presents a unique opportunity for us to work with like-minded organizations and advise the brightest minds in cancer care,” continued Alipour. “Precision oncology is the future, and the time is now to make it a more standard part of cancer care.”
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes.
About CancerX
Announced by the White House Cancer Moonshot in February, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to reduce the burden of cancer for everyone.
