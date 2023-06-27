Jenn Drummond Sets World Record as First Women to Complete the Seven Second Summits

Jenn Drummond climbing K2; widely considered the toughest and most dangerous mountain to climb in the world. Jenn Drummond - World Record Holder - Photo by James Patrick

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenn Drummond, a remarkable 43-year-old mother of seven, has set a new world record by becoming the first and only woman to conquer the challenging Seven Second Summits.

The Seven Second Summits are the second-highest peaks on each continent, presenting a formidable challenge to even the most experienced mountaineers. Jenn Drummond, an avid adventurer and outdoor enthusiast, undertook this audacious endeavor, pushing her physical and mental limits to their extremes.

From the jagged peaks of K2 in Asia to the majestic heights of Mount Kenya in Africa, Drummond conquered each mountain with a tenacity that showcases the power of perseverance and determination.

The world record, which began in 2020 in Chile, was concluded on June 1, 2023 as Drummond completed Mount Logan in Canada.

Through her extraordinary achievement, she has shattered gender stereotypes, proving that women are more than capable of conquering the world's most challenging mountains. Drummond’s story serves as a powerful reminder that with passion, perseverance, and unwavering belief in oneself, no summit is too high to reach.

As the first woman to climb the second highest summits on each of the seven continents, she now spends her time inspiring others to create a thriving business and lasting legacy of their own. Drummond shares her story and strategies for success through her book, Quit Proof: 7 Strategies for Life Goals & Business Success, and her Seek Your Summit podcast, programs, and signature talks.

"Breaking the barriers of history, as a woman stepping onto an uncharted path illuminates a beacon of possibility, not just for me, but for all of womankind. It is a triumph that resounds with the echoes of resilience, the music of courage, and the rhythm of relentless pursuit. In this unique dance of accomplishment, I hold not a trophy but a torch - a flame of inspiration for every woman daring to dream beyond the confines of the known." - Jenn Drummond

Learn more about why Drummond is adamant about helping entrepreneurs take their goals to the next level – why aim for success when you can summit purpose and significance? Visit https://www.jenndrummond.com