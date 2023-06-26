Barbara B. Holdcroft Empowers Parents and Professionals with "I'm Katie's Mom"
A valuable resource for raising a child with special needs, offering advice and encouragement.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara B. Holdcroft, Ph.D., author and advocate, presents a comprehensive guidebook titled "I'm Katie's Mom: Pointers for Professionals and Parents of the Disabled." This invaluable resource serves as a beacon of support and information for parents raising children with special needs, as well as a valuable tool for professionals in the field of Special Education and caregivers working with individuals of all ages with disabilities.
"I'm Katie's Mom" is a heartfelt and practical handbook that offers a wealth of advice, encouragement, and insights into the unique challenges faced by parents of children with special needs. Dr. Holdcroft draws from her extensive educational background and over three decades of teaching experience to provide a comprehensive resource that covers various aspects of raising a child with disabilities.
With a bachelor's and master's degree in Education and Theology, and a doctoral degree in Educational Psychology with a focus on Moral Development, Dr. Holdcroft combines her academic expertise with personal experiences as a mother of a disabled daughter, Katie. Her compassionate and knowledgeable perspective shines through as she offers practical tips, guidance, and encouragement to parents navigating the complexities of raising a child with special needs.
Beyond her contributions to the field of education, Dr. Holdcroft is an active advocate for disabled individuals and serves as the Special Olympics Coordinator for Avery County in Western North Carolina. She is also a Certified Special Olympics Coach, engaging disabled individuals in various sports activities and empowering them to reach their full potential.
Dr. Holdcroft's expertise and personal journey make this book a valuable resource that will inspire, educate, and provide practical guidance to all who read it. A must-read for parents, caregivers, therapists, and professionals working with disabled individuals of all ages, "I'm Katie's Mom: Pointers for Professionals and Parents of the Disabled" is available on Amazon and other major online bookstore sites.
