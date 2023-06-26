MōMI Skincare is Now Available on Amazon
New Women Owned Multitasking Skincare line caters to diverse skin types and concerns, helping individuals feel confident.
We have developed two serums that deliver visible results, empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their skin.”MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MōMI Skincare is now available on Amazon.
The Perfect Blend of Science and Beauty, New Jersey, June 26, 2023. MōMI Skincare, a fairly new name in the beauty industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated skincare line on Amazon.com, featuring two groundbreaking serums designed to transform and rejuvenate your skin. With a focus on scientifically proven ingredients, MōMI Skincare is set to revolutionize your skincare routine and deliver visible results.
MōMI Skincare is founded by Jayati Bhattacharyya and Sonalee Kapoor, two highly skilled professionals with a passion for skincare and a deep appreciation for both Eastern and Western ingredients. With their combined expertise and cultural heritage, they have created a unique skincare line that harmoniously blends the best of both worlds. At the forefront of this exciting launch are two exceptional serums: MōMI Vitamin C Serum and MōMI Retinol Serum. These powerful formulations have been expertly crafted to address a wide range of skincare concerns, providing an unrivaled experience for skincare enthusiasts worldwide.
MōMI Vitamin C Serum is a potent antioxidant-infused formula designed to brighten and even out skin tone. Packed with a high concentration of vitamin C, this serum helps diminish the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines, while promoting a radiant and youthful complexion. This advanced formula is suitable for all skin types and has been rigorously tested to ensure maximum efficacy. MōMI Vitamin C Serum, a premium luxury skincare product, is quite affordable considering its high quality ingredients.
In addition, MōMI Skincare is excited to introduce the Retinol Serum, a powerful anti-aging treatment that helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven skin texture. Formulated with pure retinol and a blend of nourishing ingredients, such as Bakuchiol and Hyaluronic Acid, this serum stimulates collagen production and accelerates cell turnover, resulting in firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. The addition of Bakuchiol, a plant based alternative to retinol, allows both ingredients to work synergistically to prevent the irritation often seen with single retinol products. This combination allows our clients to effectively introduce and have in their skincare routine this vital ingredient to rejuvenate aging skin. The MōMI Retinol Serum offers exceptional value and is available on Amazon today.
"The birth of MōMI Skincare came from our personal desire to manufacture products we could safely use and proudly share with you." said Jayati Bhattacharyya, founding partner of MōMI Skincare. "We have developed two serums that deliver visible results, empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their skin. We are confident that our Vitamin C and Retinol Serums will become essential components of any skincare routine." said Sonalee Kapoor, founding partner of MōMI Skincare.
MōMI Skincare prides itself on using premium quality ingredients sourced ethically and responsibly. Each product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure safety, effectiveness, and an exceptional user experience. The skincare line is free from harmful chemicals and never tested on animals, and is Leaping Bunny Certified.
MōMI Skincare's Vitamin C Serum and Retinol Serum is available for purchase on Amazon.com and their official website, www.momiskin.com. For more information, please visit the website or follow their Instagram account @mymomiskin.
About MōMI Skincare:
What sets MōMI Skincare apart is their commitment to using high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients that cater to diverse skin types and concerns, helping individuals feel confident and radiant. The founders firmly believe that skincare should be inclusive and effective for everyone, regardless of their cultural background or skincare needs.
