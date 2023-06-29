World Kickboxing Champ Amp Elmore Fights for the Heritage Asset and dignity of Black Orange Mound Community in Memphis

June 24, 2023 T.V. Judge Joe Brown stopped by the Orange Mound home of Kickbox Champ Amp Elmore to help launch "Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood" A Black film culture dedicated to "Building Community via Filmmaking Judge Brown agreed to be the official consultant

Our 1988 Orange Mound Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" was featured in Europe, Africa, Asia & around the World. Our film serves as an inspiration & a paradigm of the possibilities of what can be achieved. One can not only be a World champion A Black can be a filmmaker