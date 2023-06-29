World Kickboxing Champ Amp Elmore Fights for the Heritage Asset and dignity of Black Orange Mound Community in Memphis
June 24, 2023 T.V. Judge Joe Brown stopped by the Orange Mound home of Kickbox Champ Amp Elmore to help launch "Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood" A Black film culture dedicated to "Building Community via Filmmaking Judge Brown agreed to be the official consultant
Our 1988 Orange Mound Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" was featured in Europe, Africa, Asia & around the World. Our film serves as an inspiration & a paradigm of the possibilities of what can be achieved. One can not only be a World champion A Black can be a filmmaker
Amp Elmore a Memphis Filmmaker is fighting for Justice for Orange Mound a Black Hood in Memphis to be named "Birthplace of Independent filmmaking in Memphis"
Orange Mound is the 1st planned Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks. Her history can be traced to two Black Churches in Orange Mound whose records can be documented to 1879. Elmore explains that it is White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism that has been a vehicle used to demoralize and attenuate the values and moral consciousness of the "Orange Mound Community."
Elmore is fighting Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism to gain "Orange Mound's Heritage Asset." Elmore explains while I can give a detail dissertation about Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism Elmore is fighting for the "Heritage Asset" of "Orange Mound." A heritage asset is an item that has value because of its contribution to a nation's society, knowledge and/or culture. Elmore notes that the issues of a "Heritage Asset" comes down to "Values" whereas we as African/Americans in Memphis particularly in "Orange Mound have lost our values and moral consciousness.
Dr. Martin Luther King said; “Cowardice asks the question, 'Is it safe?' Expediency asks the question, 'Is it politic?' Vanity asks the question, 'Is it popular?' But, conscience asks the question, 'Is it right?' And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because one's conscience tells one that it is right”
Elmore explains that it is right that our Memphis Black Film History is acknowledged and our "Heritage Asset" be rightfully given to "Orange Mound." Elmore notes that in 1987 Black filmmakers from Chicago lived in this Orange Mound home and we begin production of the 1st 35mm Independent Feature Film Production in Memphis film history. Our film was titled "The Contemporary Gladiator." Elmore notes that it is a fact that Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler became Film Commissioner in 1987 and we were her 1st client.
It is also a fact that she did not treat our film production the way she treated White Film productions. A clear cut case and point; for decades Linn Sitler and the Memphis and Shelby County Film Commission honored the University of Memphis White Students who created the 1982 16mm Student film titled "I was a Zombie for the FBI." The fact of History is that the 16mm film could not be shown at any standard movie theatre in the world.
In 1909 the Motion Picture Patents Company (MPPC) set the 35mm film as the worldwide standard to project films at any theatre in the world. SMPTE or the "Society of Motion picture and Television Engineers" also named the 35mm film as the worldwide standard for "Film exhibition in theatres Worldwide."
The fact of Memphis film history that it was Anthony "Amp" Elmore who wrote, produced, directed, scored and starred in Memphis 1st 35mm Independent Feature film titled "The Contemporary Gladiator" that played in America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The fact of Memphis culture and history whether you call it Racism, White Supremacy, discrimination or oversite the pattern and practices in Memphis is to obscure Anthony "Amp" Elmore 's film history.
Elmore notes that our documented film history is a "Heritage Asset" that can bring pride, dignity, inspiration and a new title; "Orange Mound The Birthplace of Independent Feature Filmmaking in Memphis." Elmore born in 1953 in Jim Crow America where discrimination in America was law remember the era when we could not enter the front door of the Malco Theatre in downtown Memphis. In 1988 Elmore achieved a victory for Black Memphis when he became not only Memphis 1st Independent feature filmmaker to screen a Memphis film for exhibition at the Malco Theatre, it was celebratory for a Black Memphis for Black man who could not walk in the front door of the Malco to sit with owner of the Malco Mr. Steve Lightman to screen a Black film about a Memphis Black Sports Hero.
"The Contemporary Gladiator" benefits not just Memphis our film benefits America. We created the 1st Kickboxing film in American film history and our film qualifies to be recognized by the U.S. Congress National Film Registry. Our United States Congress created the ("The National Film Registry: is a list of movies deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" that are earmarked for preservation by the Library of Congress. They are not selected as the "best" American films of all time, but rather as works of enduring importance to American culture.)
Elmore explains that our "Heritage Asset" is the springboard for the Birth of "Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood" the development of a Black Film culture whereas we "Build Community via Filmmaking." Filmmaking is the most powerful artform in the world. Elmore is not only transforming the Orange Mound Community into a film set, Elmore is transforming "Orange Mound " into the gateway of "Cultural Diplomacy" between America and Africa.
Elmore is producing the film "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy." The film connects Orange Mound to Black history, Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, Kenya and the Black Panther movie. Elmore opened his heart and his home creating an "Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood" physical structure. Elmore notes our home is a "Film Culture" that has a mult-function role. We are a "Filmset, Education Center, bar, restaurant, screening room, office, command center, hotel, meeting room and entertainment center. "Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood is a cultural center for "Cultural Diplomacy" whereas we are also "The Most African Home in America.
We are making "Orange Mound" one of the most Inspiring Communities in the world.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore
Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood
