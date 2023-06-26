Refugee Week 2023: SocialBox.Biz IT innovator donates laptops to refugees
...We are calling on CEOs and CIOs to participate in our initiatives and solve their impact problems and improve the local communities'' ”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Refugee Week 2023, SocialBox.Biz, an IT innovator, has donated laptops to refugees. The laptops were donated to help refugees keep in touch with their families, access educational resources, and find employment.
— Team at SocialBox.Biz.
SocialBox.Biz is committed to helping refugees charities and refugees integrate into society and reach their full potential. Former Bosnian child refugee and founder of SocialBox.Biz called on UK businesses and organisations to donate their old and unwanted equipment during Refugee Week 19th - 25th of June. SocialBox.Biz is an innovative UK-based tech focused community interest company that takes unwanted computers and associated technology to reuse and re-home them for those in need.
"We are happy to be able to help refugees during Refugee Week. The laptops will help refugees keep in touch with their families, access educational resources, and find employment. We are calling on CEOs and CIOs to participate in the donation drive," said the team at SocialBox.Biz.
Refugees are often forced to leave their homes with only the clothes on their backs. They face challenges such as language barriers, cultural differences, and unemployment. The laptops will help refugees overcome these challenges and integrate into society.
"The laptops will help refugees keep in touch with their families, access educational resources, and find employment. We are calling on CEOs and CIOs to participate in our initiatives and solve their impact problems and improve the local communities'' added the team at SocialBox.Biz.
SocialBox.Biz is an IT solutions provider that offers innovative and sustainable solutions to businesses. The company has a strong commitment to social responsibility and has donated laptops to refugee and homeless charities.
For more information, please visit: www.socialbox.biz
peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn