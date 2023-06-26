Dane Pizzuti Krogman Writes a Gripping Historical Fiction
“MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-’65” speaks volumes of the hidden narratives that shaped America's past.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dane Pizzuti Krogman invites readers on an enthralling journey back in time with his literary masterpiece, "MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65." This captivating historical fiction delves into the lives of the fictional Simmons family, intricately weaving their experiences with the Civil War and the Dakota Sioux uprising of 1862.
Growing up in Mendota, MN, Krogman's deep connection to the area's rich history sparked his fascination with this pivotal period in American history. The convergence of the Mississippi River and Minnesota River, an enigmatic place marked by the footprints of white settlers, served as a wellspring of inspiration for this gripping narrative.
In an era when various institutions are reevaluating their relationships with Native American heritage, "MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65" examines the trail of tears that forced tribes from their ancestral lands, coinciding with the nation's internal conflict.
Unique in its storytelling style, the book unfolds like a compelling film documentary, inviting readers to immerse themselves in the trials and triumphs experienced by those who lived through this tumultuous time.
Dane Pizzuti Krogman, known for his ability to pull heartstrings and captivate readers, combines his passion for history, strong family relationships, and dazzling multicultural communities in his works. With a background in visual arts and Asian art history, Krogman's artistic sensibilities shine through his vivid storytelling.
Having garnered accolades for his screenwriting prowess and historical advisory work, Krogman's expertise brings authenticity and depth to "MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65." His dedication to historical accuracy and his ability to transport readers to the heart of the narrative make this book a must-read for history enthusiasts and fiction lovers alike.
A remarkable tale of history, emotions, and untold stories, "MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65” is available for purchase in print and digital formats through Amazon and other major online retailers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube