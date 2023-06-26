TempStars Promotes Dental Care for Those with Mental Health Challenges in Oral Health Article
Dr. Younger shares "successful techniques associated with providing dental care to patients with mental health challenges."
Providing dental care to patients with mental health challenges can sometimes be daunting and requires specific strategies and approaches to ensure optimal care.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, believes everyone should have access to dental care.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Dr. James Younger, the founder and CEO of TempStars, affirmed as much in a recent article in Oral Health Magazine, writing that it is “especially for those with mental health challenges.”
Dr. Younger, a practicing dentist, notes that “providing dental care to patients with mental health challenges can sometimes be daunting and requires specific strategies and approaches to ensure optimal care.”
To address this, he shares in the article “successful techniques associated with providing dental care to patients with mental health challenges.”
The article can be viewed here.
Over the last few years, Dr. Younger has written more than a dozen articles for Oral Health and RDH. He has also appeared on numerous podcasts, discussing the value that TempStars provides to dental offices, as well as the hygienists and dental assistants they employ.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
holt hackney
hackney publications
5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok