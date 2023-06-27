SugarSkinn's Exclusive Amenity Kits for Private Jets and Yachts: The Ultimate in Luxury Products
Introducing SugarSkinn: The Custom Amenity Kit Brand for Private Jets and Yachts
Amenity kits are loved by everyone, making the journey more enjoyable and relaxing”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SugarSkinn, a small brand with an extensive client list, is making waves in the luxury travel industry with their custom amenity kits for private jets and yachts. Founded by Elizabeth Menegon in 2021, a former New Yorker who lost her job during the pandemic, SugarSkinn has quickly become a go-to for those seeking high-quality, personalized products for their clients.
According to Menegon, the market for their products is untapped, and there are currently no similar options. Unlike most amenity kits that include items only useful for long-haul flights, Sugarskinn's products are tailored to meet the needs of travellers. For instance, their kits feature hydrating facial mist and a lavender roll-on called "Calm in the Clouds," which are more practical for travellers. Additionally, unlike cosmetic companies that require large orders, Sugarskinn has no minimum order quantity, making it accessible to small businesses and individuals.
What sets SugarSkinn apart from other amenity kit brands is its commitment to customization. Each kit is branded to reflect the interior of planes and yachts or a theme the client wants to portray. SugarSkinn also honors non-disclosures and never discusses who products are made for, keeping it confidential.
The company also prioritizes sustainability by using eco-friendly materials and packaging. Overall, Sugarskinn aims to provide a personalized and eco-conscious experience for travellers.
SugarSkinn has created products for a famous author, tech guru, music label owner, and estate manager who wanted to surprise his employer. With its extensive client list and commitment to quality, SugarSkinn is quickly becoming a household name in the luxury travel industry.
In the future, SugarSkinn plans to expand its white labelling services, providing entrepreneurs with an opportunity to start their own organic face and body line without the need for exorbitant fees and minimum order quantities. This move will enable more people to enter the market and create their unique products, while also promoting sustainability and eco-friendliness. By offering this service, SugarSkinn hopes to empower individuals and small businesses to create their brands and contribute to the growth of the organic skincare industry.
