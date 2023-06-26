Vanguard Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers
Attorneys at a Tampa Personal Injury Law Firm Receive Recognition by Super LawyersTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karina Perez Ilić and Silvia Amador Brett have been selected to the 2023 Florida Rising Stars list.
Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. This is the fifth consecutive year Ms. Ilić, and third consecutive year Ms. Brett have been recognized.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español.
