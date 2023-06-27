2D Data Recording and MYLAPS join forces
EINPresswire.com/ -- German sports data recording company 2D and Dutch sports technology company MYLAPS join forces. Both companies partner up to leverage expertise on data distribution and data analysis and to offer the ultimate race experience to organizers, teams, racers, athletes and fans in both motorsports and active sports.
Partnership with global leader in active and motorsports
‘We are glad to partner with the worldwide expert and leader of timing and race control solutions’, says Rainer Diebold. ‘Both companies are very complementary and technology driven which will bring both to the next level in the sports industry,’ according to Dirk Debus. Both 2D founders stay long-term committed and continue to work for 2D. Since May 1, 2023 they are supported by new Managing Director Claus Rainer Stahl for administration and finance. Stahl: ‘This partnership will bring our services to a higher level. We are confident to offer new solutions to bring more data to active and motorsport organizers, federations, series, teams, racers and fans.’
Creating the ultimate sports experience
Camiel Slaats, CEO at MYLAPS: ‘At MYLAPS we strive to offer the ultimate sports experience to racers, athletes, fans and events. Innovation is in both our DNA and we are convinced that by partnering up with 2D we can bring new ground-breaking innovations to the sports industry.’
Expert in data acquisition
2D Debus & Diebold was founded in 1993 and is the expert on data acquisition, recording and evaluation in motorsports. The company develops not only data loggers and software, but also a wide range of sensors, interfaces and customized solutions to provide complete systems. With 30 years of experience and expertise, 2D is not only an official supplier for various racing series and teams within MotoGP and Formula 1, but also supplier for many automotive manufacturers.
Inventor of automated sports timing & expert in race control solutions
Founded in 1982, MYLAPS is the inventor of automatic sports timing and develops technology that is used all over the world, from the Olympics, major marathons, NASCAR, MotoGP and MXGP to countless local races. The X2 timing system is the most reliable and accurate timing system in the industry. Next to that MYLAPS offers a wide range of live 2-way communication solutions that can be used for Race Control, scrutineering and performance insights.
Krijn Snuif
Partnership with global leader in active and motorsports
‘We are glad to partner with the worldwide expert and leader of timing and race control solutions’, says Rainer Diebold. ‘Both companies are very complementary and technology driven which will bring both to the next level in the sports industry,’ according to Dirk Debus. Both 2D founders stay long-term committed and continue to work for 2D. Since May 1, 2023 they are supported by new Managing Director Claus Rainer Stahl for administration and finance. Stahl: ‘This partnership will bring our services to a higher level. We are confident to offer new solutions to bring more data to active and motorsport organizers, federations, series, teams, racers and fans.’
Creating the ultimate sports experience
Camiel Slaats, CEO at MYLAPS: ‘At MYLAPS we strive to offer the ultimate sports experience to racers, athletes, fans and events. Innovation is in both our DNA and we are convinced that by partnering up with 2D we can bring new ground-breaking innovations to the sports industry.’
Expert in data acquisition
2D Debus & Diebold was founded in 1993 and is the expert on data acquisition, recording and evaluation in motorsports. The company develops not only data loggers and software, but also a wide range of sensors, interfaces and customized solutions to provide complete systems. With 30 years of experience and expertise, 2D is not only an official supplier for various racing series and teams within MotoGP and Formula 1, but also supplier for many automotive manufacturers.
Inventor of automated sports timing & expert in race control solutions
Founded in 1982, MYLAPS is the inventor of automatic sports timing and develops technology that is used all over the world, from the Olympics, major marathons, NASCAR, MotoGP and MXGP to countless local races. The X2 timing system is the most reliable and accurate timing system in the industry. Next to that MYLAPS offers a wide range of live 2-way communication solutions that can be used for Race Control, scrutineering and performance insights.
Krijn Snuif
MYLAPS Sports Timing
+31 6 29721859
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube