The Nation’s Leading Blended Private School to Open in Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Xceed Preparatory Academy provides flexible college prep education
Our model focuses on subject mastery, not seat time, which allows students to complete their schoolwork when and how they learn best, working with their schedule of extracurricular activities.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the need for middle and high school students to have more flexibility and personalization in their schooling, Xceed Preparatory Academy, the nation’s leading and most innovative blended private school, announced today that it will be opening its first downtown Fort Lauderdale campus in early 2024. Adjacent to the city’s cultural center, the school’s perfectly situated location provides additional enriching educational experiences outside the classroom.
— Brent Goldman, Ed.D., CEO
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to provide families of Fort Lauderdale with an alternative option for their children’s education,” said Brent Goldman, Ed.D., CEO and co-founder of Xceed Preparatory Academy. “During the pandemic, many families realized that school doesn’t have to look the same as it has for generations. Our model focuses on subject mastery, not seat time, which allows students to complete their schoolwork when and how they learn best, working with their schedule of extracurricular activities, travel, and family time—not against it.”
Xceed, an accredited, private middle and high school with South Florida campuses in Miami, Weston, and Coral Springs, Florida, will open its Fort Lauderdale campus on the second floor of the First United Methodist Church located at 101 SE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301—just blocks away from Las Olas Boulevard. With the NSU Art Museum, Museum of Discovery and Science, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Old Dillard Museum, and hundreds of other businesses across industries nearby, students will benefit from unlimited internship and extracurricular opportunities within walking distance.
Xceed has attracted national attention for its blended model, featured on NBC National News and in U.S. News & World Report, Good Housekeeping, FloridaTrend 500, and Authority Magazine.
“For years, our flexible, personalized, and pioneering education model has served thousands of students in South Florida while enabling them to pursue their passions outside of school,” Goldman added. “Enrollment has doubled at our campuses in the last several years, and we look forward to providing a more individualized approach to education for the students of Fort Lauderdale.”
Co-founded by Goldman, a former public school teacher who went on to launch the prestigious Sagemont School in Weston, and his father, Richard Goldman, Ph.D., former Dean of Graduate Studies at Nova Southeastern University and a pioneer in distance education, Xceed serves more than 500 students across its campuses in Florida and in the DME Academy in Daytona Beach and the Oakmoor Hockey Academy in Des Moines, Iowa. It also educates students around the world in the Xceed Preparatory Virtual School.
“We are truly preparing all our students to excel in college and life beyond their formal education,” shared Goldman.
For more information or to get on the waitlist, call 954-304-9442, email admissions@xceedprep.org, or visit https://www.xceedprep.org/ft-lauderdale.
ABOUT XCEED PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Xceed Preparatory Academy is a Cognia-accredited network of private schools serving grades 6-12. The Xceed model provides personalization, online curriculum, flexible schedules and attentive in-person academic staff preparing students for college and beyond. Each day is designed to meet the learning needs and interests of each student in a safe and supportive learning environment.
